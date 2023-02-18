Tender floated for 23 new bus stands across U.P, 3k buses to be added to fleet by 2023

LUCKNOW A tender for the construction of 23 new bus stands under the PPP (public-private partnership) mode was floated on Friday (February 17) after an instruction in this regard by Dayashankar Singh, minister of state transport .

The PPP bid evaluation sub-committee (PPPBEC) opened the tenders worth ₹2,500 crores for the development of bus stations by Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation in accordance with the PPP Guidelines Uttar Pradesh-2016. Technical bids for areas -- including Vibhuti Khand and Charbagh in Lucknow, Agra Fort, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Kanpur, Raebareilly, Kaushambi and Civil Lines -- were opened.

Reputed builders like Omaxe, Shalimar, Kasana, SKG Homes, Samdariya, Gawar Construction, Balaji Construction Company, AG Enterprises, and Hall Mark Vyapar Limited participated in the tender. At the bid opening, principal secretary, special secretary, additional managing director, and other officials of the UPSRTC were also present.

Besides, the UPSRTC is also working on purchasing more buses for the state’s fleet -- 650 diesel buses and 100 CNG buses through tenders. The transport corporation plans to buy 3,000 buses by 2023 and another 2,000 in the next year. Since September 2022, the UPSRTC has purchased 150 buses to add to the fleet while simultaneously auctioning off older buses. The corporation hopes to auction off 250 buses per month henceforth.

