Tension prevails after murder of Apna Dal (S) leader in Prayagraj, heavy force deployed

Tension prevailed at Achkachawapur Abdalpur Khas village under Soraon police station of trans-Ganga area here on Monday, a day after the murder of Apna Dal (S) leader Indrajeet Patel following which a heavy force has been deployed here. (Pic for representation)

On Monday, the family members of the accused Sarvesh Singh Patel left the village after locking their home.

The body of Indrajeet was handed over to his family members after postmortem examination, but his kin were adamant on performing the last rites only after receiving assurance on compensation and land on lease to them. Senior police and administrative officials were pacifying the kin of the deceased till reports last came in.

Meanwhile, the accused Sarvesh Singh Patel was produced before the court on Monday and has been sent to jail, police officials said.

Apna Dal (S) leader Indrajeet Patel, 27, was shot dead by his neighbour Sarvesh Singh Patel early on Sunday morning in a dispute over some agricultural land. The accused who was present close to the crime scene with two semi-automatic pistols threatened to shoot himself if cops attempted to catch him. However, he was arrested after an exercise of two hours.

Indrajeet aka Monu Patel was a member of legal cell of Apna Dal (S) and was pursuing LLB from a college. On Sunday morning, Indrajeet had left home to bring tractor for ploughing when Sarvesh shot him dead in the head from close range.

Heavy force was deployed in the village following tension between both families.

Many villagers and local leaders assembled at the house of Indrajeet and supported their demands for compensation and land lease.

DCP trans-Ganga Abhishek Bharti said force has been deployed at the village as a precautionary measure. The situation remained peaceful in the village on Monday, he added.

Accused bought pistols from truck driver

Questioning from the accused Sarvesh revealed that he purchased the automatic pistols from a truck driver of Jharkhand. Sarvesh used to work at a petrol pump earlier where he met a truck driver of Jharkhand. The driver sold him two semi-automatic pistols made in Munger for ₹20,000 each.