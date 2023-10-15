Tensions flare as communities clash over Ram Barat route; 2 hurt

AGRA A Ram Barat procession in Chandaus town of Aligarh district turned chaotic on Sunday evening, as a dispute over the route led to a clash between two communities. The clash resulted in at least two individuals sustaining injuries from stone pelting.

An angry mob gathers outside the police station in Chandaus, Aligarh district, following the clash during the Ram Barat procession. (Sourced)

The incident unfolded at approximately 5 pm when the traditional Ram Barat procession was moving through Chandaus town. As the procession passed through the Kaseru Adda locality, a group of approximately two dozen individuals, reportedly armed with swords and iron bars, emerged from a religious place and attacked those participating in the Ram Barat procession.

Pandemonium gripped the procession, as stone pelting commenced, and members from both communities confronted one another. Among the injured were Sunil Baint and Vinod Kumar. As tension escalated, local markets closed down, and angry slogans were raised against the local administration.

In response to the crisis, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Kunwar Bahadur and circle officer Suman Kannojia quickly arrived at the scene with a contingent of law enforcement officers. They made a concerted effort to pacify the clashing groups. Eventually, the Ram Barat procession continued under the guidance of these officials.

According to Kalanidhi Naithani, the SSP, who, along with district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh, reached the town. “The clash between two groups over the procession’s route occurred in Chandaus town of Agra district on Sunday evening. SDM and CO level officers arrived at the scene, separating the opposing groups. One individual claimed to have been injured and was subsequently taken for treatment.”

He further stated, “Security forces have been deployed, and legal measures are being taken to address the situation. The current status is peaceful and under control. The police force has been reinforced, and the Ram Barat procession has resumed.” Following this, individuals who expressed dissatisfaction with the police response gathered at the police station in Chandaus.

