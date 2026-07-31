Kodaikanal , Tensions flared in hill village of Poombarai near here, in Dindigul district, on Friday following the brutal murder of a 26-year-old man over an ongoing agricultural grazing dispute.

Tensions rise in TN village after farmer's killing over grazing dispute

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The incident, which also left a 24-year-old critically injured, triggered widespread protests and road blockades by locals demanding the immediate arrest of all individuals involved in the crime.

According to police sources, agriculture is the primary livelihood in Poombarai. For the past few months, a dispute had been brewing between Raghu, a local farmer, and Ramar over latter's horse repeatedly grazing in former's farmland.

The feud took a violent turn when Raghu reportedly summoned Ramar and his companion Prashanth to a field near Poombarai. An argument ensued, during which Raghu brutally attacked both men with a sickle.

Ramar succumbed to his injuries on the spot, while Prashanth, who suffered severe deep cuts, was rushed to the government hospital, where his condition remains critical.

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{{^usCountry}} As the victim and the accused belong to different communities, the incident sparked intense communal tension in the region. Vandalism was reported late last night, with several two-wheelers smashed, adding to the prevailing anxiety in the village. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the victim and the accused belong to different communities, the incident sparked intense communal tension in the region. Vandalism was reported late last night, with several two-wheelers smashed, adding to the prevailing anxiety in the village. {{/usCountry}}

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While Raghu surrendered at the police station late last night, relatives of the deceased and over 100 members of his community alleged that Raghu did not act alone.

Claiming that several of his associates were also involved in the attack, the protesters launched a road blockade early on Friday on the key route connecting Poombarai to upper hill villages like Mannavanur.

Despite senior police officials arriving at the spot to initiate peace talks, the victim's family and protesters refused to back down, alleging police inaction and improper investigation.

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Heavy police security has been deployed in and around Poombarai to prevent any further escalation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.