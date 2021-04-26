Home / Cities / Others / Sunday shutdown: Testing, vaccination centres see lean footfall in Ludhiana
others

Sunday shutdown: Testing, vaccination centres see lean footfall in Ludhiana

District immunisation officer Dr Puneet Juneja said 13, 276 vaccinations were carried out through the day. The number stood much higher at 17,000 on Saturday.
By Mohit Khanna, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON APR 26, 2021 02:05 AM IST
Residents queuing up for vaccination in Ludhiana. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Even as deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma made it clear that residents stepping out to get themselves tested or jabbed won’t face any hurdles during the Sunday lockdown, the footfall at vaccination and testing centres remained lean throughout the day.

District immunisation officer Dr Puneet Juneja said the numbers picked up as the day progressed. “Reports received from various centres show that 13, 276 vaccinations were carried out through the day,” he said. The number stood much higher at 17,000 on Saturday.

A health department employee, on the condition of anonymity, said that people may not have turned up due to fear of police action.

Sanjeev Sharma, a resident of Sarabha Nagar, said he had planned to get a Covid test on Sunday, however, he changed his mind at the last minute. “I did not wish to land in any sort of trouble with the police. So I decided to postpone it till Monday,” he said.

Deepak Kumar, a resident of Civil Lines, said, “I thought the cops may question my on why I was venturing out during the lockdown. So I felt it was best to wait another day to get the vaccine.”

District epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Dhagat was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.

Even as deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma made it clear that residents stepping out to get themselves tested or jabbed won’t face any hurdles during the Sunday lockdown, the footfall at vaccination and testing centres remained lean throughout the day.

District immunisation officer Dr Puneet Juneja said the numbers picked up as the day progressed. “Reports received from various centres show that 13, 276 vaccinations were carried out through the day,” he said. The number stood much higher at 17,000 on Saturday.

A health department employee, on the condition of anonymity, said that people may not have turned up due to fear of police action.

Sanjeev Sharma, a resident of Sarabha Nagar, said he had planned to get a Covid test on Sunday, however, he changed his mind at the last minute. “I did not wish to land in any sort of trouble with the police. So I decided to postpone it till Monday,” he said.

Deepak Kumar, a resident of Civil Lines, said, “I thought the cops may question my on why I was venturing out during the lockdown. So I felt it was best to wait another day to get the vaccine.”

District epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Dhagat was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP