IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Thane city schools to remain shut
others

Thane city schools to remain shut

Schools in Thane city will remain closed for physical classes until further orders, as per a circulation issued on Saturday by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)
By Ankita Gopakumar, Thane
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:36 AM IST
This comes at the backdrop of the Maharashtra government allowing schools to reopen on January 27 for physical sessions for students of classes 5 to 8 (Pic for representation)

Schools in Thane city will remain closed for physical classes until further orders, as per a circulation issued on Saturday by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). This comes at the backdrop of the Maharashtra government allowing schools to reopen on January 27 for physical sessions for students of classes 5 to 8.

“Although the Covid-19 cases are in control in the city, with cases growing in other parts of the world and the risks involved, it has been decided to keep schools in the city closed for physical classes until further orders,” said the order issued by TMC.

As per earlier guidelines, city schools had to remain closed until January 15.

Meanwhile, Thane district collectorate has not yet taken a decision related to reopening of schools within the district. The decision is on hold as of now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.