Thane city schools to remain shut

Schools in Thane city will remain closed for physical classes until further orders, as per a circulation issued on Saturday by Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). This comes at the backdrop of the Maharashtra government allowing schools to reopen on January 27 for physical sessions for students of classes 5 to 8.

“Although the Covid-19 cases are in control in the city, with cases growing in other parts of the world and the risks involved, it has been decided to keep schools in the city closed for physical classes until further orders,” said the order issued by TMC.

As per earlier guidelines, city schools had to remain closed until January 15.

Meanwhile, Thane district collectorate has not yet taken a decision related to reopening of schools within the district. The decision is on hold as of now.