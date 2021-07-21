Thane civic body lists 14 landslide-prone areas within city

The landslide in Kalwa on Monday, which killed a family of five, has highlighted the fate of thousands of residents who reside in 14 landslide-prone spots identified by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Every monsoon, TMC serves a notice to those residing in these areas. For decades, they have been staying illegally and have managed to get electricity and water connections. Gholai Nagar in Kalwa, where the landslide occurred on Monday was also shortlisted by TMC. The list also includes areas within Lokmanya Nagar (1), Majiwada-Manpada (2), Kalwa (6) and Mumbra (5).

Santosh Kadam, chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell, said, “We cannot estimate how many stay in the landslide-prone areas but there are 14 such spots in the city.”

Additional commissioner of TMC, Sandeep Malvi, said, “We are currently focusing on providing temporary shelter to those who have been affected by the landslide in Kalwa.”

Meanwhile, some reside in the hilly terrains of Mumbra, Lokmanya Nagar and Atkoneshwar Nagar in Kalwa that fall under the forest department.

“With orange alert in the city, we have requested those residing in these areas to move out for their own safety. These are illegal settlements and we cannot provide them with alternatives,” said an officer from the forest department, Thane.