Thane district may reopen schools in 292 villages
Thane district may reopen schools in 292 villages

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 11:56 PM IST
With no new Covid-19 cases reported since a month in around 292 villages in Thane’s rural areas since June 25, Thane district authorities are now thinking of reopening schools in these villages. Among them, 166 villages do not have any instances of Covid deaths in the same time frame.

As per the updated Government Resolution (GR), released on July 7, schools in zones with not a single Covid-19 case in the past one month will be allowed to restart physical classes for students from Class 8-12, after receiving the consent of parents. Since most cities are still recording Covid numbers daily, for the time being, this GR will be implemented in rural Maharashtra only.

“Thane district has seven villages with not a single Covid case registered in the first as well as a second wave. In the past few weeks, around 292 villages have not recorded any new Covid case. If this continues for another week, we shall decide to reopen schools in these villages. There have been instances of school dropouts within rural areas as not everyone has access to online education. It would be beneficial if schools reopen at the earliest,” said an officer from the education department, Thane zilla parishad.

