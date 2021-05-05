Home / Cities / Others / Thane Police chief Phansalkar transferred
others

Thane Police chief Phansalkar transferred

Thane Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar was on Tuesday transferred to the post of Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Ltd’s managing director
By HT Correspondent, Thane
PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 12:03 AM IST
HT Image

Thane Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar was on Tuesday transferred to the post of Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Ltd’s managing director.

Suresh Kumar Mekhla, joint commissioner of police, Thane, has been given the additional charge of the city’s police chief.

Phansalkar, who is an additional director general, was promoted to the director general rank last week and was transferred accordingly following the promotion.

A 1989 batch officer, Phansalkar had taken charge as Thane police commissioner on July 31, 2018.

He had previously worked in Thane in 2008 as a deputy commissioner of police.

Phansalkar, known to be a polite and down-to-earth officer, had a good control over the city during the lockdown period.

Last September, he was infected with coronavirus while performing his duty and was admitted for treatment.

Thane Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar was on Tuesday transferred to the post of Maharashtra State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Ltd’s managing director.

Suresh Kumar Mekhla, joint commissioner of police, Thane, has been given the additional charge of the city’s police chief.

Phansalkar, who is an additional director general, was promoted to the director general rank last week and was transferred accordingly following the promotion.

A 1989 batch officer, Phansalkar had taken charge as Thane police commissioner on July 31, 2018.

He had previously worked in Thane in 2008 as a deputy commissioner of police.

Phansalkar, known to be a polite and down-to-earth officer, had a good control over the city during the lockdown period.

Last September, he was infected with coronavirus while performing his duty and was admitted for treatment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP