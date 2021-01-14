Thane receives first lot of 103,000 doses of Covid vaccine

Thane division received the first lot of 103,000 doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India in Pune on Wednesday morning. From these, around 74,000 vaccines will be used within Thane district and the rest will be shared with Ratnagiri, Palghar and Raigad districts. The vaccination drive will start from Friday across the district.

The vaccines have been stored at the office of the deputy director of health in Dharamveer Nagar, Thane in a walk-in cold storage with temperature ranging between 2 degree Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius.

“We have vans with storage facilities at the desired temperature which are being used to transfer the vaccine doses to various civic bodies across the district. These arrived on Tuesday night at Thane. The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation was the first to collect the vaccine doses from the cold storage. We have made provisions for power back up at the deputy director’s office so that the vaccine is kept in the desired temperature,” said Kailas Pawar, civil surgeon, Thane district.

Among the 29 vaccination centres across the district, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) and Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) have four centres each while Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has five centres and Thane rural has seven centres.

A total of 60,842 health and frontline workers from Thane district have registered on the Co-Win portal for the vaccine.

“Keeping in mind the number of beneficiaries, we have received a few extra doses of vaccine in case of any error or wastage that could occur while administering the vaccine. Every day, 100 vaccines will be administered in each centre. There will be a team of five trained staff present at the centres,” said Dr Gauri Rathod, deputy director, Thane public health department.

Of the 74,000 doses for Thane district, 21,000 are slated for NMMC; 19,000 for TMC, 11,500 for Thane rural; 6,000 for KDMC while Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation will get 5,000 doses. Similarly, BNCMC will get 3,500 and MBMC shall get 8000 d,oses of vaccine.

According to the district information office, there are provisions for 190 ice-lined refrigerators (temperature controlled), 197 deep freezers, 199 cold boxes, 26,530 ice packs and 4,814 carriers. There are 846 vaccinators and 340 supervisors across the district for the smooth functioning of the vaccination process.