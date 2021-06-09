Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Thane sees landslides, wall collapses and tree falls
Heavy rains lashed Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli and Navi Mumbai since early morning on Wednesday, leading to flooding and landslides in several areas
By HT Correspondents, Thane/ Navi Mumbai/ Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JUN 09, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Heavy rains lashed Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli and Navi Mumbai since early morning on Wednesday, leading to flooding and landslides in several areas. A few vehicles were damaged in a tree fall in Thane. However, no one was injured or killed.

Thane city witnessed 117.61mm of rainfall with waterlogging in more than 45 locations across the city till evening. Low-lying areas in Kalwa and Kopri saw most incidents of waterlogging. Two incidents of landslides occurred in Mumbra. There were around six incidents of tree fall and three wall collapses.

The railway tracks at Thane railway station were submerged in water. Following repeated warnings, there were fewer people on the streets. This helped avoid casualties.

“At Indira Niwas Society in Naupada, three trees fell on its eight-foot boundary wall. At Savarkar Nagar, a wall collapsed on four vehicles parked alongside a wall,” said Santosh Kadam, chief, Regional Disaster Management Cell, Thane.

According to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell, the city received 137.64mm rainfall. With 169.70mm, Koparkhairane received the highest rainfall. “Five trees fell and a house in Airoli was damaged. However, no one suffered injuries,” said an official.

Major waterlogging was reported from three places in the city – a residential area at Sector 6, Vashi and two different places near the Mathadi Chowk at APMC Market.

“Two electric short circuits were also reported from Sector 17 and Sector 19, Vashi, though they were not major.

A wall collapse of a residential building in Chinchpada area, Kalyan (E) was reported. Kalyan tehsil said that around 100mm of rainfall was reported till 12 noon. Waterlogging was witnessed in several areas of Kalyan and Dombivli and water also entered hundreds of houses.

Residents of around 30 extremely dangerous buildings in Kalyan-Dombivli were evacuated while the work of evacuating residents from eight more buildings was under progress.

