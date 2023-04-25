Viral fever: Anything for clout?

Recently, a video went viral where YouTuber Jorawar Singh Kalsi and his friend Gurpreet Singh could be seen throwing currency notes from his running car in Gurugram, trying to recreate a scene from a web series. They were arrested. In another case, to create content for social media, Sunil Kumar from Agra took his SUV to drive on the railway track. He was booked under the Railway Act for violation of Sections 159 and 147. Yet another influencer, Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail was recently fined ₹17,000 as she tried to film reels on a highway, which led to a massive traffic jam. The desire to go viral and gain followers with stunts like these has caught on, so what if it is downright dangerous for personal and public safety? (Photo: Instagram)

Content creators and bloggers feel that the impression that anybody can become an influencer quickly, often leads to such ignorant choices. Luxury influencer Rizwan Bachav says, “The meaning of the word influencer is changing. In the virtual world, anybody can turn into one and post such stunts to grab attention. An established creator would not resort to such tricks. If I am producing content for a car, I will not go driving on a railway track. One needs to know where to draw the line.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Shubham Mansingka, a travel blogger who comes across such people very often, says, “I have seen it happening so many times as a travel blogger. Over a cliff, at the beach... People are willing to put their

lives in danger and go to any extent to get the right shot or create content for videos. They will do all sorts of stupid things to create unique content that they think is relevant.”

A major reason for this trend, Mansingka adds, is also the apparent encouragement from the masses. “We have got very used to creating perfect content and even watching it. The onus is also on us as audience,” he notes.

The pressure to go as offbeat as possible also stems from content saturation, feels psychologist Pulkit Sharma. “There are so many people trying to make such videos to trend online. It’s not about showcasing talent anymore, but about going viral. They feel immense pressure and end up doing crazy stuff. But one should know that when you create content, it should come from genuine talent and not these publicity stunts,” he says.