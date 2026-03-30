The Zubeen factor: Congress promises justice; ‘don’t politicise’ says Assam CM

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday released the party’s manifesto for next month’s Assam assembly elections, announcing five guarantees, including a promise to deliver justice in the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg within 100 days of forming the government. Supporters of Zubeen Garg mourn his death in Assam. (File Photo)

While four of the assurances focused on healthcare, land rights and financial support for women and senior citizens, the commitment on Garg’s death stood out.

“When our party’s government is formed, we promise to find out how Zubeen was murdered and who was involved. We will conduct an inquiry into it and make the results public within 100 days,” Kharge said while addressing an election rally in Naoboicha.

The announcement comes even as a murder trial in the case is already underway, where seven accused are in custody, and just a day before a fast-track court is set to begin daily hearings.

One of Assam’s most influential cultural figures over the past three decades, 52-year-old Garg died in Singapore in September last year while swimming in the sea. He had travelled there to participate in the North East India Festival.

An autopsy conducted in Singapore termed the death a case of drowning, and a coroner’s court there last week ruled it accidental, finding no foul play.

Garg’s death had triggered widespread grief across Assam, with millions taking to the streets. The state government declared a three-day mourning period and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the circumstances of his death.

Police later arrested seven individuals, including the organiser of the Singapore event, Garg’s manager, his cousin who is a police officer, two band members who were present at the time, and two security personnel deputed by the Assam government.

In its chargesheet, the police booked Garg’s manager, the event organiser and two band members for murder and criminal conspiracy. His cousin was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while the two security personnel were accused of financial irregularities.

Despite the Singapore court ruling out foul play, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the verdict would not affect the trial in Guwahati.

“The Singapore court’s verdict will strengthen the murder trial in Assam. The court’s order says there was a high level of alcohol in his blood. Our police investigation also says the same, but our contention was that he was made to drink excess alcohol by some of the accused as part of a conspiracy,” he said.

The Congress, however, criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government, arguing that the Singapore verdict could aid the accused.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma himself had said that if justice is not delivered to Zubeen Garg before the assembly elections, people of Assam should not vote for the BJP. Does he remember that statement today?” Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said on March 25.

“People are finding it difficult to trust the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death. They are watching and wondering what is really happening,” he added.

Responding to the Congress promise, Sarma said it was inappropriate to politicise a matter that is sub judice.

“One shouldn’t bring up the Zubeen issue into politics. The issue of providing justice rests with the court and it’s not a job of the government. The matter is now in the hands of a fast-track court appointed by the Gauhati high court and it is up to the judiciary now,” he told journalists on the sidelines of an election roadshow in Guwahati.

Political observers say the issue may have a limited electoral impact.

“The Zubeen Garg case will have some impact maybe within the so-called enlightened section who have a soft corner for the present government. But from the immense response the BJP’s voter connect campaign ‘Jana Ashirwad Yatra’ is getting, it doesn’t look like the issue will have a mass impact,” said Akhil Ranjan Dutta, professor of political science at Gauhati University.

“There was anger towards the government on its handling of the case, but that doesn’t necessarily convert into an anti-vote for the party in power at the time of election,” he added.

Meanwhile, Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, where a memorial for the singer is to be built, has turned into a pilgrimage site since his death, with political leaders also visiting the site ahead of the elections.

On Sunday, as Kharge released the manifesto, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar visited the site and offered prayers.