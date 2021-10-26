Theft of Bettiah Raj docs: Bihar BJP chief weighs in

State BJP president and member of Parliament (MP) from West Champaran, Dr Sanjay Jaiswal, on Tuesday said the theft of Bettiah Raj documents from its record room was a deep-rooted conspiracy and demanded the arrest of the culprits at the earliest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an FIR (first information report) lodged on October 23, nazir of Bettiah Raj, Vinod Kumar Verma, stated that thieves entered from the ventilation duct and stole documents related to Bettiah Raj and 19 pieces of wooden planks.

“It’s not a coincidence. Rather it seems to be a well-crafted theft in which land mafia and anti-government forces are involved,” said Dr Jaiswal.

He said the theft was committed at the time when a proposed textile park on 1,000 acres of land of Bettiah recently received the nod from chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Upendra Nath Verma, superintendent of police (SP), Bettiah, said three people have been detained for interrogation and a team has been formed to probe the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The erstwhile Bettiah Raj, one of the biggest landlords of north Bihar, owned huge parcels of land in the state and adjoining state of Uttar Pradesh. At the end of 19th century, the estate was take over by the British in the absence of successor.