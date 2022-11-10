These firefighters show compassion for animals too!

Risking their lives for others during rescue operations is part and parcel of the job for the firefighters. Braving the flames, these men climb high rises to ensure that there is no loss of life.

The firefighters in Prayagraj showed similar dedication and effort during the rescue of puppies from a building.

In a recent incident, a team of fire fighters rescued two stray puppies trapped in a hole dug for laying drain pipe at the Nehru Complex in Chowk area. The locals and traders appreciated the efforts of the firemen for saving lives of the two stray puppies whose mother was restless since her litter was trapped and calling her for help.

A local youth Tinku came to know of the plight of the two puppies on Tuesday evening and approached fire station to seek help. Soon the fire rescue team left the station within a minute. The team inspected the spot and found that the two stray puppies were trapped in the hole dug for laying drain pipe on the fourth floor of Nehru Complex in Chowk area.

The puppies were trapped in the outer portion of the building where people could not reach without a tall ladder. The rescue team, after surveying the spot, snapped the electricity supply of the building. The team then used extension ladder from outside the multi-storey building to reach the hole of the drain pipe where the two small puppies were trapped since morning and were in poor condition. The team successfully rescued the two puppies and brought them down.

Chief Fire Officer RK Pandey said the two puppies were trapped since Tuesday morning and they were making noises for the whole day but there was nobody to help or listen. Fire rescue team received information in the evening and immediately launched the rescue operation. The task was difficult as the puppies were trapped in the narrow pipeline. However, the rescue team managed to take out the puppies after reaching the drain pipe through the extension ladder. Locals and traders appreciated the efforts of the rescue team and clapped on their efforts, CFO added.

Earlier, the fire department team had rescued a cow that had fallen into a well in trans-Ganga area some months back. Around a year back, the team had rescued a blue bull which too had fallen and got trapped in a well in a village.