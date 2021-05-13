Home / Cities / Others / Thousands of health workers call off stir after HC intervention
PATNA Following the intervention of the Patna High Court, the Bihar State Contractual Health Employees’ Federation called off its “home isolation” and resumed duty immediately on Thursday
By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 10:12 PM IST
PATNA

Following the intervention of the Patna High Court, the Bihar State Contractual Health Employees’ Federation called off its “home isolation” and resumed duty immediately on Thursday.

The court directed the state government to file its response to the interlocutory application filed by the Rashtriya Swasthya Mission Karmchari Sangh, Bihar, within four weeks.

On Wednesday, over 27,000 health workers had gone on “home-isolation” alleging apathy of the state government towards their old demands, threatening to derail health facilities across the state.

Sangh secretary Lalan Singh said they had returned to work on court’s order and the government’s assurance.

Experts’ committee report

Earlier in the morning, the court directed that the report of the committee of experts be shared with all the counsels appearing in the proceedings on Covid management. The three-member committee had been constituted by the Centre on the directive of the Patna HC to examine the facilities available at the hospitals in Patna and the status of oxygen supply. The team was headed by Dr Umesh Kumar Bhadani of AIIMS, Patna.

Advocate General Lalit Kishore will file the response to the court within the next four working days.

Meanwhile, the state government informed the court that the management of Medanta Hospital had agreed to open their institution at Patna with effect from May 17, 2021, by making provision for at least 50 beds to be utilized only for Covid-19 patients.

