Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Three Allahabad University students booked in extortion case

Three Allahabad University students booked in extortion case

others
Published on Oct 20, 2022 10:34 PM IST

According to the complaint, filed by contractor Ashish Tripathi, the accused students threatened him saying that they would obstruct beautification work if the money is not paid to them.

Accused students allegedly misbehaved with labourers (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)
ByHT Correspondent

PRAYAGRAJ: Three students of Allahabad University (AU) have been booked for allegedly demanding 50 lakh in extortion money from a contractor carrying out beautification work in the varsity.

According to the complaint, filed by contractor Ashish Tripathi, the accused students threatened him saying that they would obstruct beautification work of Nirala Art Gallery if the money is not paid to them.

The complainant also said that the accused students misbehaved with labourers working for him. Following the complaint, police booked the three students -- Sikandar, Siddarth Yadav, and Parth Dwivedi -- under relevant IPC sections.

“Further probe is underway,” said Ram Mohan Rai, SHO of Colonelganj police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP