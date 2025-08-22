Three arrested after school teacher beaten to death over parking dispute in UP

Varanasi: Three men were arrested on Friday for allegedly thrashing a 48-year-old school teacher—who was later declared dead on arrival by the hospital—over a parking dispute at his Kedar Colony apartment in Uttar Pradesh, police said. According to the police, an argument broke out between Jha and Adarsh Singh, who lives in the same apartment, over car parking. (Representative photo)

The deceased, Praveen Jha, a teacher at a private school in Bhagwanpur, lived in Matri Apartment in Brij Enclave.

According to the police, an argument broke out between Jha and Adarsh Singh, who lives in the same apartment, over car parking at 10 pm on Thursday.

“Following the argument, Adarsh and his two associates allegedly beat up Praveen. The family took him to the trauma centre of the Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU), where the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” an officer said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Jha’s wife, an FIR was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with punishment for murder.

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Sarvanan T said that all three accused were arrested within three hours. “Soon after receiving information, Bhelupur police station in-charge Sudhir Kumar Tripathi reached the spot. The body was sent for postmortem,” he said.

“Initial investigation revealed that the dispute began over parking the car. Investigation is underway,” he added.