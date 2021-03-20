Three arrested for posing as CBI officers, stealing Rs12.5 lakh

New Delhi: Three persons posed as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers and stole R12.50 lakh from the bag of a 55-year-old man, employed with a business firm, after stopping him for checking in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh on Friday evening, police said on Saturday. A case has been registered at the Karol Bagh police station and teams have been formed to identify and nab the impersonators, senior police officers associated with the case said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Central) Jasmeet Singh said that on Friday evening, the police control room received a call about stealing R12.50 lakh from a man’s bag by three unknown persons who claimed themselves as CBI officers. A police team reached and met the complainant, Bhanwar Singh, who told them that around 7 pm, he visited a jewellery showroom in Karol Bagh for making a payment of R24.25 lakh.

“The employees at the showroom did not receive the amount after which Singh left the shop. Outside the shop, three men came near him and introduced themselves as CBI officers. They asked him to show his bag. While checking the bag, they stole some bundles of banknotes worth R12.50 lakh and fled. The remaining amount was there in the bag,” said the DCP.

The police are examining the CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene for clues about the suspects. They are also probing if any insider passed on the information about the money to the suspects.