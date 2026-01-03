Three arrested in Agra scrap trader loot case, two injured in police encounter

In a joint operation by Itimad-ud-daula police, Surveillance team and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Agra City Zone, three people accused of looting a scrap trader were arrested on Thursday night. Two of the accused were injured during a police encounter and are currently undergoing treatment. A case was registered at Itimad-ud-daula police station under Sections 309(4)/115(2) of the BNS based on the complaint. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

A complaint was filed on December 26, in which the complainant alleged that his goods and two-wheeler were looted by the accused, who were on a motorcycle, near the graveyard in the Itimad-ud-daula area of Agra city, stated the media cell of Agra Police. The complainant also reported being assaulted by the accused during the robbery.

A case was registered at Itimad-ud-daula police station under Sections 309(4)/115(2) of the BNS based on the complaint. Teams were formed to apprehend the accused, and during a routine check on Thursday night, three suspects were asked to stop but opened fire at the police. The police returned fire, injuring two of the accused, who were subsequently arrested.

The two injured accused were identified as Bablu Yadav alias Billa and Nitin Chauhan, who were admitted to the hospital for treatment. The third accused, Ranjeet Prajapati, was arrested based on clues obtained from the injured suspects. Two other individuals, Sahil and Bhola, were also found to be involved and are currently absconding.

The two injured accused have been identified as Bablu Yadav, alias Billa, and Nitin Chauhan, both of whom are undergoing treatment in hospital. The third accused, Ranjeet Prajapati, was arrested based on information provided by the injured suspects. Additionally, two others, Sahil and Bhola, have been linked to the case and are currently absconding.