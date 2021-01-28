Three arrested in attempt to murder case

PUNE: Three men have been arrested for the attempted murder of a man who tried to stop them from vandalising 30 vehicles in the Market Yard area on Wednesday night.

The injured man, who has sustained cuts on his neck, has been identified as Mustafa Shaikh.

The arrested men were identified as Kiran Vinod Thorat (25); and Sagar Anil Lokhande (22), both residents of Ambedkarnagar in Market Yard; and Sachin Parshuram Mane (22), a resident of Maharshinagar, Swargate, according to the police.

The police are on the lookout for six-seven other people in the case.

The men arrived in the market area of Ambedkarnagar in Market Yard and started vandalising vehicles for unknown reasons, according to the complaint in the matter, lodged by Kaleem Shaikh (42), a resident of the area and an owner of a road-side eatery.

He told the police that the men entered his kiosk and stole ₹1,600 while some others started vandalising vehicles.

The police suspect vandalism of at least 30 vehicles, including two-wheelers, rickshaws, and cars.

One of the vandals then put a knife to the injured man’s neck and cut him, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 395, 397, 307 (attempted murder), 427, rioting of Indian Penal Code along with Section 7(1) of Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Market Yard police station.