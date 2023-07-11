Three more held for Dalit man’s assault in Sonbhadra

VARANASI Three more arrests were made on Sunday in connection with the case involving the assault of a Dalit man in Sonbhadra’s Shahganj area. Previously, a contractual lineman with the electricity department was also arrested for his involvement in the incident, said police.

The incident came to the fore after its purported video went viral on social media platforms. A Dalit man was allegedly thrashed and forced to lick the slippers of Tebali Singh Patel, the lineman, a few days ago.

Earlier, on July 8, a case was registered under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to breach peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), and other relevant sections of SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act against Patel at Shahganj police station on basis of the complaint made by the Dalit man, said circle officer Amit Kumar.

Subsequently, Patel was arrested and sent to jail, police said. It added that the investigation has revealed that Tejbali, Ajai, and Ravi were called to the spot by one Vishram Vishwakarma. They thrashed and misbehaved with the Dalit plaintiff and also took ₹2,200 from him. Two of the accused -- Ajay Patel and Ravi Yadav -- shot the video of the incident and uploaded it.

After these facts came to light, sections 386 (extortion), section 355 (assault), section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and section 67 of IT Act were added to the case, police said.

The Dalit man, identified as Rajendra, is a resident of Robertsganj police station area. He was visiting his maternal uncle’s house in Baldih village of Shahganj police station when the incident took place. On July 6, when the electricity supply was disrupted at his house, he was trying to locate the fault. At that time, Tejbali Singh Patel, a contractual lineman of the electricity department, arrived at the spot and thrashed him and also hurled casteist slurs at him.

In a tweet on Saturday night, the Uttar Pradesh Police said, “DGP U.P. has taken cognisance of the incident and directed the DIG range to visit the crime scene. An FIR has been lodged under the SC/ST Act, and the accused has been promptly arrested. The DGP has given directions for the strictest legal action against the accused.”

On Sunday, the state police wrote on Twitter: “Update - Due to the swift action taken by @sonbhadrapolice, Tejbali Singh Patel, the arrested accused, has been terminated from service by the electricity department.”

