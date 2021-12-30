Three children die of asphyxiation in Abohar

BATHINDA

Three young siblings were asphyxiated to death and their parents were admitted to hospital in a serious condition after they reportedly slept with a coal brazier in a room at their house in Abohar town on Tuesday night.

Abohar DSP Sandeep Singh said that on Wednesday morning when residents in the vicinity of a poultry farm did not notice the movement of the family, they decided to enter the house of the migrant workers.

All five members of the family were lying unconscious and were rushed to the Abohar civil hospital.

The doctors declared Pooja, 10, Deepu, 10, and Poonam, 3, brought dead, while their father Krishan, 35, and mother Radha, 32, are battling for life at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot, said the DSP.

Prima facie, it seemed that the family used an “angithi” due to a severe cold last night. As they had closed the door, they got suffocated, said the police.

Officials said the victims hailed from Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh and their relatives were informed about the incident. The last rites of the children will be performed on Thursday.

