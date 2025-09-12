Three dead, two injured in Sikkim landslide

Three members of a family died and two others, including a seven-year-old boy, were seriously injured after landslides struck Upper Rimbi in Yangthang constituency of Gejing district of West Sikkim on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Visuals from the site of the landslide in Sikkim on Friday. (HT Photo)

“Three people died after being trapped in the landslides. Two have been injured,” Gejing superintendent of police Tshering Sherpa said.

He said, “After the incident, security personnel, local residents and SSB personnel started rescue operations. After the Hurmey River flooded and blocked the road, the rescue team managed to pull out two women in their injured condition by constructing a temporary wooden bridge.”

Both were immediately taken to the district hospital. However, one woman died during treatment while the condition of the other is said to be critical. A seven-year-old boy is also undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The SP said that the rescue operation was a big challenge due to the geographical conditions and weather conditions, but the local community helped expedite the process.

The deceased have been identified as 53-year-old Bhim Prasad Limbu, 46-year-old Anita Limbu, 50-year-old Bimal Rai, all members of the same family.

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives.

“Ensuring the safety, welfare and necessary assistance to the victim families is the top priority of the state government,” the CM said.