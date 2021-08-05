Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three held for abetment to suicide in Malerkotla

The body of a 28-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the residence of his woman friend.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 08:46 PM IST
The victim’s brother has claimed that the accused called his brother at their place and forced him to commit suicide. (HT FILE PHOTO)

SANGRUR Malerkotla police have arrested three persons for abetment to suicide, after the body of a 28-year-old man, of Hathan village, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at the residence of his woman friend on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case following a complaint from the victim’s brother under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC at Sandaur police station. He alleged that the accused called his brother at their place and forced him to commit suicide.

Malerkotla DSP William Jeji said the three had been arrested an investigation had been started.

