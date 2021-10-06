Three held for duping retd police inspector in Prayagraj

A joint team of Special Operation Group (SOG) and Civil Lines police arrested three persons involved in stealing cash from a retired police Inspector few days back. The looted cash and bank documents were recovered from the possession of the accused, police said.

According to reports, a resident of Soraon area retired police Inspector Shyamlal Patel had come to Civil Lines on October 4 to withdraw cash worth ₹50,000 from his bank account. After picking cash from the bank, he was waiting for a bus to his village when some persons offered him a lift in their car, which he accepted.

However, they took away his cash ₹50,000 and his bank documents from his pocket without his knowledge. Shyamlal came to know of the theft when he reached home and found the cash and the documents missing. On his complaint, an FIR was lodged at Civil Lines police station.

SHO of Civil Lines police station Inspector JP Shahi said acting on a tip off police teams arrested three persons involved in the crime on Wednesday. The trio was identified as Sahib Alam of Phaphamau, Vikas Gupta and Vikku Kumar of Shivkuti area with looted cash and documents. Sahib Alam and Vikku have past criminal records and have cases lodged against them at different police stations, SHO added.