Three held for priest’s murder in UP’s Prayagraj

Prayagraj police arrested three priests in connection with murder of another priest who was shot dead in a dispute over ‘yajmani’ (pilgrim client) at Sachha Baba Nagar in Naini area on Tuesday afternoon. Police also recovered the two double barrel guns used in the crime.

A reward of ₹25,000 each was declared on the arrest of the accused, who had fled to Madhya Pradesh after the incident. They were arrested when they returned to dispose of the firearms used in the crime, police said.

SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey said police team arrested Hanuman Tiwari, 27, his brother Shivprasad Tiwari, 24, of Sachha Baba Nagar and their brother-in-law Raja Babu Mishra, 35, of Suriabhit village. The accused have hidden two double barrel guns used in the murder under a culvert on Sandwa Road.

They had come to dispose of the guns but were nabbed by the police team. On their confession, police recovered two guns, five live ammunition and two empty cartridges. When interrogated, the accused said that they belonged to Mahapatra community of Brahmins and earn their livelihood by performing ‘pinddan’ and other rituals for the pilgrims.

They were in a dispute with Ashish Tiwari and his family who were also in the same profession and were their neighbours. On Tuesday, they again had an altercation with Ashish and his brothers Lavkush and Ramashankar. During the clash, Hanuman Tiwari and his brother Shivprasad opened fire on Ashish and his brothers. Ashish received a bullet in his head and died on the spot while his brothers received gunshot injuries in their legs and other parts of the body. Hanuman and two other accused then fled the spot.

SSP further said that the accused have no past criminal records.