Three held in loot case

Police on Tuesday arrested three out of five persons for their alleged involvement in a loot case that took place at Salempur situated under Chandi police station on August 22.

Police also recovered the HDFC bank’s assistant manager’s bike that was looted, besides the bike used in the loot.

The remaining two accused are still at large and police will arrest them soon, Bhojpur SP Vinay Tiwari said.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on August 22 near the petrol pump situated at Salempur under Chandi police station. The miscreants intercepted the victim and looted his bike at gunpoint.

A case was lodged against unknown persons on the victim’s statement at Chandi police station.

