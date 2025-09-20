In a tragic incident, three persons, including two kids, were killed and two others suffered severe burn injuries during lightning strike on Brahmadev Ideal Public school in the Nautolya Tola of the Kota village under Chopan police station area of Sonbhadra district on Friday, police said. Three, including two kids, die in lightning strike in UP’s Sonbhadra

The deceased have been identified as Deepak,8, Arvind 13, and Sarvajeet, 60, whereas injured children inclue Rekha 14, and Somvati 12, said a senior police officer. After the lightning strike incident, the school management immediately informed the ambulance service, and the injured children were taken to the Chopan Community Health Centre. Doctors declared the two children brought dead, whereas the two injured were given treatment. After that one of them was referred to the district hospital where she is under treatement.

Circle officer, Randheer Mishra said, “Two kids Deepak and Arvind died after being hit by lightning at Brahmadev Ideal Public School in Kotta village in Chopan area. One other local Sarvajeet was also killed by lightning. Two children, Rekha, and Somvati were injured in the incident. Both are under treatment and their condition is stated to be out of danger.”

Dr Arjun Kumar, a doctor at Chopan Community Health Centre, stated that four children were brought to the hospital by school teachers. Two were brought dead, while Rekha 14, and Somvati 12 were injured. Rekha was referred to the district hospital after giving initial treatment. The other injured child is currently under treatment at the Chopan hospital and is in a stable condition.