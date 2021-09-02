Three Kaithal cops suspended, booked for delaying FIR in rape case

Three cops, including a woman ASI, posted at the city police station of Kaithal, have been suspended for allegedly delaying registration of FIR in a rape case.

Kaithal superintendent of police Lokender Singh has also ordered registration of FIR against the three cops.

The cops reportedly did not register a rape case against a local businessman and tried to settle the case with the victim. It is alleged that they took ₹10 lakh from the businessman to resolve the issue amicably and paid ₹3 lakh to the victim and ₹7 lakh kept with them, but the police officials said that this is under investigation.

The matter was brought to the knowledge of the SP and he marked an inquiry to Kaithal DSP Dileep Singh.

As per findings of the investigation, police have booked three cops, ASI Sudesh Rani and ASI Rajkumar and head constable Dalbir Singh, under Sections 166 A and 120 B of the IPC.

The DSP said on August 27, a woman had filed a rape complaint at the city police station. As per law, the FIR should be registered on the same day.

During investigation it was found that the cops delayed the registration of FIR against the businessman and tried to sort out the issue outside, he added.

On whether the cops had also took money from the businessman, the DSP said that this is part of investigation.

Head constable Dalbir Singh posted at Pundri police station was allegedly involved in breaking a deal between the accused and the victim.

Talking to HT, Kaithal SP said they have been suspended and an FIR has been registered against them and investigation is in the case is going on.

The police are also investigating the role of the victim in the case.

Two more cops suspended

Two other police officials posted in Kaithal have also been suspended by the SP.

As per information, a 35-year-old man from Kaithal city had received injuries after he was allegedly stabbed by unidentified persons.

Later, he had succumbed to the injuries, but SI Shamsher Singh and head constable Davinder did not register a case, following which they have been suspended.

The SP said probe is on in the case.