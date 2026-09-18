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Three killed, 5-year-old seriously injured as strong winds & rain trigger wall collapses in Bareilly

District magistrate Avinash Singh directed administration officials to provide immediate relief to the affected families.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026, 08:05:30 IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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Heavy winds and rain wreaked havoc across Bareilly on Thursday morning, leaving three people dead including two women and a child in separate incidents of wall collapses, while a five-year-old girl sustained serious injuries and was rushed for emergency medical treatment. District magistrate Avinash Singh directed administration officials to provide immediate relief to the affected families.

For representation only
For representation only

In Anjani village under Sirauli, a kutcha wall of a house owned by Pratap collapsed during the storm, trapping 52-year-old Sudama and her five-year-old granddaughter, Riya, under the debris while they were sitting outside. Eight-year-old Raja, son of Rajaram, who was playing on the nearby road, was also buried under the rubble.

Villagers and police pulled all three victims from the debris in critical condition. Sudama died after being taken to Ramnagar Hospital, while Raja died en route to Moradabad for treatment. Riya was referred to Bareilly for specialised care following initial treatment. Police, tehsil officials and revenue teams inspected the site and initiated an inquiry.

In a separate incident at Ballakotha village in CB Ganj, 25-year-old Ganeshi Devi was killed when a wall collapsed on her while she was feeding fodder to cattle during strong winds. Villagers pulled her out from the debris, but she had already succumbed to her injuries. She is survived by her husband, Krishna Pal, an industrial laborer, and three young children: sons Ayaan, 7, Sujan, 11-months, and five-year-old daughter Nandini. CB Ganj police officers visited the site, and her body was sent for a postmortem examination.

Additionally, high winds flattened standing crops across extensive farmland, causing severe concern among local farmers. The local administration has begun assessing the damage to crops and property, while DM Avinash Singh advised residents to avoid standing under trees, near power poles, or beside dilapidated buildings, urging everyone to remain indoors during severe weather conditions.

 
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