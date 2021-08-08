Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three killed as car rams into tree in Kaimur

By Prasun K Mishra, Bhabua
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 10:42 PM IST
According to the police, the accident took place when the driver lost control over the car. (Representative image)

Three persons, including a couple , were killed and one was critically injured when their car collided into a tree on Mohania-Buxar state highway under Mohania police station limits of Kaimur district late on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.

The passengers were returning to their native Godasara village near Ramgarh after getting vaccinated for Covid-19 from Mohania.

According to the police, the accident took place when the driver lost control over the car. The couple died on the spot, while one other died on way to a hospital. The injured person was undergoing treatment, police said.

“We handed over the bodies to the aggrieved families after conducting post-mortem examination,” station house officer Ram Kalyan Yadav said.

