Three killed, as many injured in road mishap in Meerut district

Three people were killed and three others injured in a collision between a dust-laden truck and a horse carriage (’bagghi’) near the village Khardauni on the Lawar-Musoori village road under Inchauli police station area of the district early on Saturday, police said on Saturday.

SP (rural), Meerut, Aniruddh Singh said the accident occurred around 3:00am on Saturday when five people were returning from a marriage party on a horse carriage which collided with a speeding truck.

He further said the condition of two injured people was stated to be critical and they were undergoing treatment while the bodies of the deceased had been sent for a post-mortem examination. “The truck has been seized and its driver will be arrested soon,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Sitaram, Taufeeq and Ahjad while Ravi, Naved and Mohit sustained injuries. The condition of Ravi and Naved is said to be critical.

Sitaram was the owner of the ‘bagghi’ and he had gone to a wedding function in Bijnor along with Taufeeq, Ahmad, Naved, Ravi and Mohit. They were returning from the function when the truck rammed into their vehicle.

Sitaram, Taufeeq and Ahjad died on the spot and injured Mohit informed his family about the accident, following which their kin and others jammed the road. SP rural Aniruddh Singh pacified them to lift the jam.