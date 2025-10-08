Three killed, two injured as taxi rams truck in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar

Jaipur: Three people were killed and two others injured late Tuesday night when a taxi rammed into a truck on State Highway-94 near Village Five of GB Pulia in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar, police said. The collision mangled the car, trapping the victims inside, a police officer aware of the matter said. (Representative photo)

According to police officers, the truck was heading from Anupgarh to Suratgarh, and the vehicle, carrying five devotees, was on its way to visit Channa Dham Balaji in Sri Ganganagar.

“Three devotees died on the spot, while two others sustained serious injuries. Rescue teams had to cut open the vehicle to retrieve the bodies. The injured were taken to the district hospital in Sri Ganganagar by ambulance,” he added.

Police have identified the deceased as Surendra (20), Naresh Kumar (20), and Kaluram (18) — all residents of Anupgarh. Sukhdev (19) and Jagdish Kumar (28), who was driving the car, are receiving treatment.