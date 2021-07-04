Three KTF operatives arrested in Moga; extortion plan foiled

Moga Police arrested three Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) members near Smalsar village on Sunday, foiling a major conspiracy to form another extortion and target killing module by the terror organisation. Canada-based operative Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, was supposed to be the kingpin of the new module.

Those arrested are Yadvinder Singh, alias Yadi, of Eena Kheda in Muktsar, Talwinder Singh, alias Mintu, of Majha Patti village in Muktsar and Racchpal Singh of Chakk Walian village in Tarn Taran.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmanbir Singh Gill said, “Dala is the main accused in extortion and targeted killing that the Sukha Lamme gang has carried out. He was, now, trying to create another module with three history-sheeters.”

“We had information that Dala had made threatening calls and texts to a sweet-shop owner at Talwandi Bhai in Ferozepur district, asking for ₹30 lakh. The three arrested were to collect the money from this businessman. Finally, a joint team nabbed the trio,” the SSP added.

The trio have confessed to be acting on the directions of Arsh Dala and were tasked with extorting ₹30 lakh from the sweet-shop owner. The SSP added that Yadvinder Yadi was a close aide of slain gangster, Vicky Gounder.

A grey Chevrolet Cruze car (DL3CAE4302), a .32 bore pistol with live cartridges and 20gm heroin have been recovered from their possession. A case has been registered against them under Sections 21/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act at the Smalsar police station.

Recently, Moga Police had busted a targeted-killing module with its arrest of Lovepreet Singh, Ram Singh and Kamaljeet Sharma, after it emerged that they had acted on the direction of KTF’s Canada-based chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. They also arrested gangster Hardeep Singh, alias Suraj Raunta, an accomplice of the KTF operative.

“The National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe into targeted killings; thus, we have also shared these inputs with it,” the SSP added.