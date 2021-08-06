Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three minor girls drown

The incident happened when one out of four girls fell into the pond while catching fish. The other two girls went to her rescue but fell into the pond too. The fourth girl immediately rushed to the village to inform others
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 10:03 PM IST
The incident took place at a village under Jitna police station limits in East Champaran on Friday.

Three minor girls were drowned in a pond at a village under Jitna police station limits in East Champaran on Friday afternoon, said the police.

The other two girls went to her rescue but fell into the pond too. The fourth girl immediately rushed to the village to inform others.

“Their bodies were recovered from the pond and sent for autopsy,” said Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) Jitna police station.

