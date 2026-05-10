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Three minors drown in water-filled pit at brick kiln in Kushinagar

The victims were children of labourers from Chhattisgarh who had been working at the brick kiln along with their families, according to local reports.

Published on: May 10, 2026 05:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
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Three minor cousins lost their lives after drowning in a water-filled pit at a brick kiln in Dina Patti Tola of Manpur village under the Kasya police station limits of Kushinagar district on Sunday morning.

For representation only

The victims were children of labourers from Chhattisgarh who had been working at the brick kiln along with their families, according to local reports.

Police officials said the children were playing near a deep pit dug for soil extraction used in brick-making when they accidentally slipped into the rainwater-filled crater. Another girl child, who also fell into the pit, managed to come out safely and alerted family members working nearby.

Station house officer (SHO) Ashutosh Singh identified the deceased as Abhay, 3, son of Panchu from Bilaspur district; Ananya, 7, daughter of Lakhan from Janjgir-Champa district; and Anushka, 3, daughter of Sukhan from Bilaspur district. All three were natives of Chhattisgarh and close relatives.

Family members rushed the children to the Community Health Centre in Kasya, where doctors declared them dead. The incident triggered chaos and grief among workers at the brick kiln.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Three minors drown in water-filled pit at brick kiln in Kushinagar
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Three minors drown in water-filled pit at brick kiln in Kushinagar
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