Three more bodies found, Boh landslide death toll rises to 8

The death toll in the Boh landslide rose to seven after rescue workers recovered two more bodies on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as 45-year-old Kanchana Devi, wife of Megnath Singh, Bhim Sen, alias Bhimo, 46, and a one-and-half-year-old girl.

Bhim Singh was the one who had sounded an alert about the landslide which saved more than 20 lives, before he and his family were swept away in the landslip.

“The death toll mounted to eight after three more bodies were recovered on Wednesday. Two people are still missing,” said Kangra SP Vimukt Ranjan.

Rulehar village of Boh panchayat in Shahpur sub-division of Kangra district was hit by a landslide triggered by heavy rains on Monday morning. Five people were rescued by the locals, one body was found on the same day, while four bodies were retrieved on Tuesday.

CONG LEADERS VISIT AFFECTED VILLAGES

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday visited the affected village and and met the family members of the victims to express his condolences. He was accompanied by state Congress general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania, district Congress president Ajay Mahajan, former MP Chandra Kumar and MLAs Pawan Kajal and Ashish Butail.

Agnihotri assured all possible help to the affected families, and later at a press conference, he hit out at the state government for inadequate help.

He alleged that the chief minister announced ₹4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased but no immediate help was provided to those whose houses were damaged in the tragedy.

“It’s matter of shame that the government has not provided any immediate relief to the affected families,” he said.

Agnihotri said he also visited Rajol village of the sub-division where 15 families were displaced due to the flash floods. “They told me that no help has reached them. When chief minister was visiting the area, he should have ensured that the help reaches everyone,” he said.

He said the government should rehabilitate the displaced and build houses for them. He said the state disaster response force (SDRF) should also be pressed into service in the ongoing relief work.