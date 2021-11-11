Three more test positive for Zika in Kanpur

Kanpur: Three more people tested positive for Zika virus infection in Kanpur on Wednesday. The total number of positive cases have now reached 109, out of which 17 have turned negative, according to chief medical officer Dr Nepal Singh. The total Zika active cases in Kanpur as of now are 91, he added.

He said that the health department teams have intensified the screening and sampling for Zika virus, covering an area of six kilometer in IAF base, which is the center point. So far, the teams have collected 4,000 samples and covered 37,000 houses for reduction of sources of mosquito breeding, he added.

Officials said those who have turned negative would remain under observation for a day or two before being discharged. The most of the patients are admitted to 7 Air Force Hospital in Kanpur’s Cantonment area.

The first Zika virus case was found on October 23 in the city, following which there has been steady rise in the cases.