Three murders rock Sitapur

LUCKNOW: Two sensational crimes rocked Sitapur, adjoining the state capital, on Sunday, including the murder of a 35-year-old woman during a robbery and recovery of two bodies from a field.

Police said both the incidents were reported under Talgaon police station limits.

In the first incident, a group of armed miscreants sneaked into the house of a family in Agarpur village of Talgaon at around 4 am on Sunday. The miscreants attacked the family members with cane and iron rod when they woke up, and also opened fire on facing resistance.

Sitapur additional superintendent of police (ASP), South, Rajiv Dixit said a woman identified as Vinita died after suffering bullet injury while her husband Ramhet, his brother Santosh and his wife Anita were injured in the attack with rods.

Dixit said some labourers, who had worked in the house, were suspected of leaking information about the family. He said one suspect Desraj had been taken into custody and was being interrogated after registering an FIR of loot, murder and attempt to murder against three unidentified miscreants.

The ASP said two bodies of a 35-year-old unidentified man and a 45-year-old woman were recovered from a cane field in Ratnapur Gadi village of Talgaon at around 10 am. He said primary examination of the bodies suggested that they were murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and more than two people were suspected to be involved in the crime.

A local informed that the woman’s body was beheaded and her head was found nearly 10 metres away from the body. He said the crime scene clearly showed signs of struggle by the woman, as her torn clothes, slippers and other belongings were found lying scattered around the spot. The man’s body was found nearly 50 metres from the woman’s body, he added.

The ASP said a dog squad and a team of forensic experts had been called on the spot to collect evidence and help in cracking the case. Besides, the police were making efforts to ascertain the identities of the two deceased after registering an FIR of double murder, he added.