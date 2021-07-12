Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three sentenced to life in 2018 murder case

The court of second additional district sessions judge (ADJ) Manoj Kumar Dwivedi on Monday sentenced three of the four accused to rigorous life imprisonment in a three-year old kidnapping and murder case, officials said
By Bishnu K Jha, Darbhanga
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:25 PM IST
The fourth accused is currently absconding, police said.

The accused had kidnapped and stabbed to death a 24-year-old youth under Laheriasarai police station in the district on January 31, 2018, said additional public prosecutor (APP) Arun Kumar Singh.

According to APP, initially the police registered a case under Sections 364 (kidnapping) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code, but later moved an application in the CJM’s court to append Section 302 (punishment for murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

After the police arrested three of the accused, the court convicted them on June 29 this year. However, the quantum of punishment was pronounced on Monday, the APP said.

