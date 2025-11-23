Three students walking to tuition hit by speeding car; two killed in Assam

Silchar: Two minor school students were killed and one injured in Assam’s Hajo, near Guwahati, after a speeding Bolero rammed into them on Saturday, police said. A case was registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain whether reckless driving or mechanical failure led to the accident. (Representative photo)

The injured student is undergoing treatment at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and is reportedly in critical condition.

According to the police, the accident took place in the Saniadi area of Hajo, when the three students of Gyanjyoti National School were walking towards their tuition classes.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle struck the students from behind at high speed. The driver, however, managed to flee the scene.

Police said that Adnin Neha died on the spot, while Nazmin Akhtara died on the way to the hospital. The third victim, Sahin Akhtara, was shifted to GMCH for treatment, a police officer said.

Officers are verifying the ownership and registration records of the vehicle to identify the driver.

Following the incident, enraged locals stopped the vehicle and set it on fire. Fire and emergency services, assisted by the Hajo Police, and brought the blaze under control. The protest ended after district administration officials assured them that appropriate action would be taken.