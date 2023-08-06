Thrombocytopenia requires early medical attention: SGPGIMS expert

Assistant professor at department of haematology and bone marrow transplantation, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow Dr Fahima Hasan on Sunday said that thrombocytopenia is a condition characterised by low platelet count in the blood, and an important health concern that requires public awareness.

(Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said that platelets play a crucial role in blood clotting, and a decreased platelet count can lead to serious complications and needs to be investigated by a haematologist.

Dr Hasan was speaking as a keynote speaker at a continuing medical education (CME) programme organised at AMA Convention Centre under the presidentship of senior vice president of Allahabad Medical Association (AMA) Dr JV Rai on ‘Practical Approach to diagnosis and management of Thrombocytopenia in 2023’.

Addressing the participants, Dr Hasan said that mild reduction of platelets may not show any signs or symptoms but severe reduction is mostly symptomatic and includes reddish rashes over the skin, bleeding from gums and nose, dark black or red stools and urine, excessive menstrual bleed, unexplained bruises and prolonged even after minor injuries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are many causes of thrombocytopenia, the common causes being ITP where platelets are consumed by our own antibodies especially after infection. Autoimmune diseases, viral infections, dengue and certain medications can cause low platelets too.

So, if any of the above symptoms are present, it is important to contact your local physician or a haematologist and seek early medical attention, she explained.

AMA senior vice president Dr JV Rai felicitated the speaker and chairperson Dr GS Sinha, Dr Radharani Ghosh and Dr Kachnar Verma.

AMA honorary secretary Dr Ashutosh Gupta was the convenor of the scientific meet. He also proposed the vote of thanks to conclude the CME.

Dr Kamal Singh, Dr Ashok Agrawal, Dr Sujit Singh, Dr Yuganter Pandey, Dr Rajesh Maurya, Dr Subhash Verma, Dr Sapan Srivastava, Dr Atul Dubey, Dr Anoop Chauhan, Dr Utsav Singh, Dr Abhinav Agrawal and others were present during the CME.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}