Thunder, lightning, light rain... but max temp at 38.6 deg C

PUNE Pune city on Thursday witnessed thunderstorms and lightning, followed by light rainfall. Aundh, Baner, Pashan, Fergusson College toad, Vishrantwadi, Pune Station, and Kothrud witnessed light rains.

Pune, on Thursday, reported 0.2 millimetres of rain, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with dense black clouds towards the evening.

Pune also recorded a maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 21.9 degrees Celsius, on Thursday.

“Thundery activity with lightning is likely to continue in the city till May 3. The day temperature will be around 39 degrees Celsius and the night temperature will be 21 degrees Celsius,” said IMD officials.

As per IMD, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, rain and gusty winds with speed reaching 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, are very likely to occur at isolated places across Maharashtra till May 2.

“These conditions will prevail in Marathwada, Madhya (central) Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa from Thursday till May 2,” said IMD.

Kolhapur, Nashik, Sangli, Satara and Mahabaleshwar also reported rainfall On Thursday.

IMD officials said that due to local instability and various weather systems at work over Maharashtra, there is moisture incursion leading to light rainfall.

The highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra was at 44.6 degrees Celsius at Brahmapuri in Vidarbha. The lowest minimum temperature reported was at 19.6 degrees Celsius in Mahabaleshwar.

