Tiff over music: Tempo driver kills passenger in Meerut dist, tries to burn, dispose of body

A minor argument over playing music inside a tempo ended in murder in Meerut district on Monday evening, the victim being a 31-year-old man.

Sonu alias Rohit, was killed following a dispute with the tempo driver, who later attempted to destroy evidence by setting the body on fire near a school. The accused was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, Sonu, son of Surendra Singh and a resident of Jwalagarh area, worked as a caterer at wedding functions in Mumbai. He had arrived in Muzaffarnagar on Monday and was on his way in the evening to visit his maternal aunt. While travelling in a tempo near Rardhana Chowk, Sonu objected to loud music being played by the driver and asked him to lower the volume.

The request led to an argument and exchange of abuses between the two. Although the dispute was initially resolved and both resumed talking, the situation took a violent turn later. Police said that after the argument, Sonu and the driver went together to a liquor outlet in Salawa, where they purchased and consumed alcohol. After having food, they returned to Rardhana Chowk in search of more liquor, where another heated argument broke out between them.

During this second confrontation, the driver allegedly attacked Sonu and killed him. In an attempt to erase evidence, the accused later dumped the body near a school and set it on fire. Only the upper part of the body was burnt, which allowed family members to identify the deceased.

On Tuesday morning, police received information about a body lying near the school and informed Sonu’s family. His relative, Ankit Kashyap, reached the spot and confirmed the identity. The police inspected the crime scene and sent the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Circle officer Ashutosh Kumar said the tempo used by the accused was recovered. “Preliminary investigation suggests that Sonu may have been struck on the head with an iron rod. The accused has been arrested and he has confessed to the crime. The matter is being investigated,” he said.