Tiffin bomb intel in Punjab: Ludhiana police beef up security

After an alert was sounded in Punjab over the possibility of a tiffin-bomb attack, heavy police force was deployed outside temples and other religious places in Ludhiana on the occasion of Janamashtami on Monday evening.

Director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta, in a review meeting of senior officers, had asked all police personnel to stay alert ahead of the festival season and keep an eye out for abandoned things, including tiffin boxes, mobile phones, boxes and other such things.

Following the directions of the DGP, Ludhiana police made special security arrangements outside temples. The SHOs and police post in-charges were asked to keep vigil outside temples, other religious places and public places. The police have also installed checkpoints at all major roundabouts.

Around 2,000 police personnel, along with senior police officers, remained on road for security. Cops also conducted checking at hotels, inns and guest houses.