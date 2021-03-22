Home / Cities / Others / Tiger found dead in Dudhwa tiger reserve
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Lakhimpur Kheri An adult tiger was found dead in the Kishanpur wildlife sanctuary in Dudhwa tiger reserve in Lakhimpur Kheri district late on Sunday evening. The carcass of the tiger, aged around eight years, was found lying near a canal, said Sanjay Kumar Pathak, chief conservator of forest (CCF), Dudhwa tiger reserve.

Ruling out any foul play, he said, “No external injury marks were detected but a swelling around its neck was noticed. However, all vital organs were intact.” “The autopsy will be done by a panel of doctors at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly to ascertain the exact cause of death,” he added.

This was second tiger death in Kheri this month. An adult tiger was electrocuted in a field near Dokarpur village under south Kheri forest division on March 1, when it came in contact with electric fencing laid by poachers to hunt wild animals. ---Deokant Pandey

