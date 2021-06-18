Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Tiger rescued in East Champaran
others

Tiger rescued in East Champaran

BETTIAH Forest officials on Thursday evening rescued a tiger, which had strayed from the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR), from Raghopur area in Pakaridayal subdivision of East Champaran district
By Sandeep Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 10:00 PM IST
HT Image

BETTIAH

Forest officials on Thursday evening rescued a tiger, which had strayed from the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR), from Raghopur area in Pakaridayal subdivision of East Champaran district.

According to officials, the tiger was first spotted in the area on Tuesday, after which forest department teams from Muzaffarpur, Bettiah, Motihari and VTR had been sent to the area.

“The rescued tiger has been freed in Harnatand forest of VTR. It is in good health,” said Prabhakar Jha, divisional forest officer (DFO), East Champaran.

No incident of attack by the tiger has been reported, the DFO said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP