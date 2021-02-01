Tiger’s carcass found in Bihar’s Valmiki Reserve

A tiger’s carcass was found in the forest of Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Saturday.

Confirming the death, officials said on Sunday that the carcass was recovered near Sirisiya forest area under Gobardhana forest range of VTR.

“Prima facie, it appears that the death occurred due to the injuries sustained in a fight with another wild animal in the forest. The tiger was 3-4 years old. However, the age and exact cause of death would be known only after we get the postmortem report,” said Ambrish Mall, divisional forest officer (DFO), Division One, VTR.

“We are investigating the death from all the possible angles, including poaching, fight with other animals and diseases,” said HK Rai, wildlife conservator and field director, VTR.

Meanwhile, Rai also said that the number of big cats in VTR has increased. “We are tracking the number of animals, especially tigers, in the forest areas via camera and this exercise will continue till February 15. The number of the tigers has certainly risen,” Rai said.

Spread over 900 square kilometres, VTR, which is broadly divided into two divisions, is home to a number of wild animals like tigers, leopards, bears and rhinoceros.