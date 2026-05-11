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Tight security measures ordered at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Shivhari Meena has directed police personnel to strengthen security arrangements at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and nearby sensitive areas in Varanasi.

Published on: May 11, 2026 04:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi:
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Additional commissioner of police (Law & Order and Headquarters) Shivhari Meena has directed police personnel to strengthen security arrangements at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and nearby sensitive areas in Varanasi.

Additional commissioner of police, Law and order, Shivhari Meena reviewing security arrangements during inspection at Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi (For representation only)

During an inspection of the temple complex, the additional commissioner of police reviewed security arrangements, including entry and exit gates, barricading, queue management, CCTV monitoring systems, control room operations and emergency response measures.

He instructed police personnel to conduct intensive checking drives at all entry and exit points of the temple complex to ensure proper screening of suspicious individuals and objects. He also directed that a sufficient number of police personnel should remain deployed in and around the temple at all times.

Officials were asked to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience while visiting the temple. The queue management system should remain organised and under control, especially during heavy crowding.

Shivhari Meena also instructed officers to pay special attention to the comfort and safety of women, elderly devotees, persons with disabilities and visitors accompanied by children. Alternative routes and additional police reinforcements should be kept ready in advance to manage large crowds, he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Tight security measures ordered at Kashi Vishwanath Temple
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